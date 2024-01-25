Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 102,046 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.