Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.62 and last traded at $42.18. 46,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 113,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93,195,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after acquiring an additional 291,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 220,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,985,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after buying an additional 199,790 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

