Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AbbVie Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.24. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of ABBV opened at $164.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

