Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avidbank Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidbank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.
Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million.
Avidbank Stock Performance
Avidbank Company Profile
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
