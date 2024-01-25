Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Independent Bank Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Saturday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

