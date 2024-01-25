Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $155.22 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after buying an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

