Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.65. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $211,176,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

