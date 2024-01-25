Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

