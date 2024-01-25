Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

