Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SM Energy’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SM. Mizuho lowered their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

