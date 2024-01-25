Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TransDigm Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.17. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $37.83 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,059.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $996.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $916.98. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $683.91 and a 52 week high of $1,077.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

