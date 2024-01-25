Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

WY stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

