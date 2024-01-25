Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

