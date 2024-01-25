Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

