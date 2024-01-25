Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 3.7 %

WTRG stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

