ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.