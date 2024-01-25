F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNB. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

