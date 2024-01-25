F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.52 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

