Ferroglobe PLC to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $999.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.35 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.0% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

