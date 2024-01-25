Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Receives C$30.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). Analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

