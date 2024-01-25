Financial Analysis: Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) versus Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY – Get Free Report) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Autogrill and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autogrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Chuy’s 0 3 4 0 2.57

Chuy’s has a consensus price target of $40.71, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. Given Chuy’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Autogrill.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Autogrill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Chuy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Autogrill and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autogrill N/A N/A N/A Chuy’s 6.35% 12.88% 6.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autogrill and Chuy’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autogrill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chuy’s $422.21 million 1.41 $20.85 million $1.57 21.79

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Autogrill.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Autogrill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company operates through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets. It manages a portfolio of approximately 300 brands directly or under license. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy. Autogrill S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Dufry AG.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

