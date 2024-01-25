Financial Contrast: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) versus Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Soluna alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soluna and Bit Origin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $28.55 million 0.17 -$98.71 million N/A N/A Bit Origin $6.26 million 1.59 -$28.22 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Bit Origin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soluna.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Soluna and Bit Origin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -329.54% -91.39% -53.43% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bit Origin beats Soluna on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Bit Origin

(Get Free Report)

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.