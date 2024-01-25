Financial Review: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) & TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransAlta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TransAlta and Altus Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 0 3 0 3.00 Altus Power 0 0 7 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Altus Power has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.75%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than TransAlta.

TransAlta has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransAlta and Altus Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $2.29 billion 0.99 $38.46 million $1.58 4.63 Altus Power $101.16 million 8.75 $55.44 million $0.52 10.63

Altus Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta 16.56% 39.38% 5.33% Altus Power 57.98% 0.15% 0.04%

Summary

Altus Power beats TransAlta on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The Wind and Solar segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 1,878 MW of owned wind and solar electrical-generating capacity, as well as battery storage facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Québec in Canada; and the states of Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming in the United States. The Gas segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,775 MW of owned gas electrical-generating capacity, and facilities located in Alberta and Ontario in Canada; Michigan, the United States; and Western Australia. The Energy Transition segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 671 MW of owned coal electrical-generating capacity, as well as operates the Skookumchuck hydro facility in Centralia; and engages in the highvale mine and the mine reclamation activities. The Energy Marketing segment is involved in the trading of power, natural gas, and environmental products. It serves customers in various industry segments, including commercial real estate, municipal, manufacturing, industrial, hospitality, finance, and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

