Financial Survey: Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suntory Beverage & Food and Ambev, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suntory Beverage & Food 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ambev 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ambev has a consensus price target of $3.30, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Ambev’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambev is more favorable than Suntory Beverage & Food.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suntory Beverage & Food N/A N/A N/A $60.68 0.27 Ambev $15.44 billion 2.69 $2.80 billion $0.18 14.67

This table compares Suntory Beverage & Food and Ambev’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Suntory Beverage & Food. Suntory Beverage & Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Suntory Beverage & Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Suntory Beverage & Food pays an annual dividend of $13.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 86.1%. Ambev pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Suntory Beverage & Food pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ambev pays out 144.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Suntory Beverage & Food is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Suntory Beverage & Food and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suntory Beverage & Food N/A N/A N/A Ambev 18.24% 17.95% 11.47%

Summary

Ambev beats Suntory Beverage & Food on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Suntory Beverage & Food Limited is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited.

About Ambev

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi-Cola, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Red Bull, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike's brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

