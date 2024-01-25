First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

FCCO opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

