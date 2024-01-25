First Horizon Co. (FHN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 1st

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

First Horizon has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $133,345,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,744,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in First Horizon by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,243,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 1,138,622 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.