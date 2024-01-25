First Horizon Co. (FHN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 1st

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of FHN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

