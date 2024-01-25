First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 29,144 shares.The stock last traded at $90.19 and had previously closed at $90.39.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 454,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8,301.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 305,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,554,000 after purchasing an additional 301,907 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 225,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

