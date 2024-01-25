First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 29,144 shares.The stock last traded at $90.19 and had previously closed at $90.39.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
