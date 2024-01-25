First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $8.49 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after buying an additional 174,288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 898.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,770 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

