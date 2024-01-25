First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $222,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

