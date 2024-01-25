FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FE opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.