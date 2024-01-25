Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Five Below worth $33,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,066,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.37.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $186.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.41. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

