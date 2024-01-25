Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $21.64.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
