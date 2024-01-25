Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $21.64.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.