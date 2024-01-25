Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PFD opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $12.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Intuitive Surgical’s post-earnings dip is a healthy time to buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 top healthcare stocks for earnings growth in 2024
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.