Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PFD opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $12.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

