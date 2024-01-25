Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFO. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.