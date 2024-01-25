Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0838 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 166,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

