Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.07.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
