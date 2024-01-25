Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

