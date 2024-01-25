Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Forestar Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Forestar Group Price Performance

FOR stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.71. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $494,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2,293.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 157.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,004 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the second quarter worth about $1,787,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.