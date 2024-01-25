Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Trading Up 6.3%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.90 and last traded at $60.61. Approximately 17,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 69,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FWONA

Formula One Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Formula One Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Formula One Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.