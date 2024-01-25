Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.09%.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

