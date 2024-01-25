Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 1,056.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.42).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 757 ($9.62) to GBX 827 ($10.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.14) to GBX 1,685 ($21.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.15) to GBX 1,080 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Future alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FUTR

Future Price Performance

Future Dividend Announcement

LON FUTR opened at GBX 704 ($8.95) on Friday. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,754 ($22.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 784.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 800.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The company has a market cap of £812.91 million, a P/E ratio of 748.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is 319.15%.

Insider Transactions at Future

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.77), for a total transaction of £544,851.60 ($692,314.61). 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Future

(Get Free Report

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.