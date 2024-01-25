FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $65.40 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,640,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

