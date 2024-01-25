FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Issued By Zacks Research

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

