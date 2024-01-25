FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APAM. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

