FY2023 Earnings Forecast for USA Compression Partners LP Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE:USAC opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 1.34. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,344,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,947,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,344,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,947,759.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

