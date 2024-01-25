FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Boosted by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.23. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Shares of CNI opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,081,000 after acquiring an additional 229,938 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

