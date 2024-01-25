FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Increased by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $7.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.17. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$175.44.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.8 %

CNR stock opened at C$166.39 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$170.19. The firm has a market cap of C$107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$163.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$155.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

