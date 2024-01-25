FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Decreased by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$115.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CP stock opened at C$105.44 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$112.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total transaction of C$4,894,059.19. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. Also, Director Matthew Paull purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.