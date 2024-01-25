FY2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Decreased by Capital One Financial

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.65. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

NYSE SM opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,226,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

