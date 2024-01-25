FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Boosted by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.81.

TSE:TOY opened at C$35.09 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.70.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$970.92 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total transaction of C$188,067.93. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$188,067.93. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

